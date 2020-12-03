Shares of Garmin Ltd Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $73.16. So far today approximately 95,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 874,000 shares.

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) is currently priced 19.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. Garmin Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $88.17 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $95.90.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

In the past 52 weeks, Garmin Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $73.16 and a high of $105.58 and are now at $74.78. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 1% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Garmin Ltd on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $91.93. Since that call, shares of Garmin Ltd have fallen 12.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.