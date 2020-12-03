Shares of Gap Inc/The Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.90. So far today approximately 246,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 244.6% for shares of Gap Inc/The based on a current price of $9.96 and an average consensus analyst price target of $34.31. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.82 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.38.

Over the past year, Gap Inc/Thehas traded in a range of $9.90 to $27.00 and are now at $9.96. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

The Gap, Inc. is an international specialty retailer operating retail and outlet stores. The Company sells casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The Gap operates stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Japan.

