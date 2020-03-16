Shares of Fulton Financial Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) traded today at $10.77, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 70,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Fulton Financial share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.77 and a high of $18.00 and are now at $11.54. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 3.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 60.3% exists for Fulton Financial, based on a current level of $11.54 and analysts' average consensus price target of $18.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.18 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.45.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

