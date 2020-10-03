Shares of Fulton Financial Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) traded today at $12.71, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 226,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 912,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fulton Financial have traded between the current low of $12.71 and a high of $18.00 and are now at $13.04. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a full range of general retail and commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, equipment leasing and financing, and credit cards. Fulton operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey.

Fulton Financial has overhead space with shares priced $13.04, or 29.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $18.50. Fulton Financial shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.55 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $16.61.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fulton Financial and will alert subscribers who have FULT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.