Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.72. Approximately 5.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 29.3 million shares.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

There is potential upside of 218.6% for shares of Freeport-Mcmoran based on a current price of $5.89 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.76. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $10.84 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.33.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Freeport-Mcmoran have traded between the current low of $5.72 and a high of $14.68 and are now at $5.89. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

