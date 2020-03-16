Shares of Franklin Res Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $15.32. So far today approximately 136,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.5 million shares.

Franklin Resources, Inc. provides investment advisory services to mutual fund, retirement, institutional, and separate accounts investors. The Company manages various asset classes including global equity, global institutional and municipal fixed income, money funds, alternative investments, and hedge funds.

Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) has potential upside of 126.9% based on a current price of $15.39 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.92. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Franklin Res Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $15.32 and a high of $35.82 and are now at $15.39. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.27% lower and 2.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

