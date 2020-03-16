Shares of Fortune Brands H Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $42.04. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 65,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fortune Brands H have traded between the current low of $42.04 and a high of $73.28 and are now at $43.83. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products. The Company's business lines include kitchen and bath cabinetry, plumbing, accessories, advanced material windows, door systems, and security and storage.

There is potential upside of 51.7% for shares of Fortune Brands H based on a current price of $43.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $66.50. Fortune Brands H shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $59.28 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $66.88.

