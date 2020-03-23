Shares of Ford Motor Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) traded at a new 52-week low today of $4.07. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 8.1 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 87.3 million shares.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and the current low of $4.07 and are currently at $4.08 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.4% lower and 5.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, and services cars and trucks. The Company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance through its subsidiary.

There is potential upside of 198.4% for shares of Ford Motor Co based on a current price of $4.08 and an average consensus analyst price target of $12.18. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.67 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $8.91.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ford Motor Co on August 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.17. Since that call, shares of Ford Motor Co have fallen 52.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.