Shares of Foot Locker Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.14. So far today approximately 207,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.
There is potential upside of 148.1% for shares of Foot Locker Inc based on a current price of $20.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $51.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.01 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.85.
Foot Locker, Inc. retails footwear. The Company offers athletics footware, apparel, and equipment for men, women, and kids. Foot Locker serves customers worldwide.
Foot Locker Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.04 and the current low of $20.14 and are currently at $20.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.
