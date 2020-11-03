Shares of Foot Locker Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low
Shares of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) traded today at $26.89, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 449,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.1 million shares.
Potential upside of 89.5% exists for Foot Locker Inc, based on a current level of $27.17 and analysts' average consensus price target of $51.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.90 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.61.
In the past 52 weeks, Foot Locker Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.89 and a high of $65.04 and are now at $27.17. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.
Foot Locker, Inc. retails footwear. The Company offers athletics footware, apparel, and equipment for men, women, and kids. Foot Locker serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Foot Locker Inc on November 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.82. Since that call, shares of Foot Locker Inc have fallen 25.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Ticker(s): FL