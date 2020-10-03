Shares of Fnb Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.37. So far today approximately 356,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

F.N.B. Corporation operates as a diversified financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of financial commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions.

Potential upside of 81.9% exists for Fnb Corp, based on a current level of $8.66 and analysts' average consensus price target of $15.75. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $11.71 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $11.78.

Over the past year, Fnb Corphas traded in a range of $8.37 to $12.93 and are now at $8.66. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fnb Corp and will alert subscribers who have FNB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.