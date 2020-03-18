Shares of Fnb Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded today at a new 52-week low of $6.52. So far today approximately 466,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Fnb Corp has overhead space with shares priced $6.66, or 57.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $15.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.20 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fnb Corp have traded between the current low of $6.52 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $6.66. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

F.N.B. Corporation operates as a diversified financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of financial commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions.

