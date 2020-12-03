Shares of Fnb Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.45. So far today approximately 228,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

F.N.B. Corporation operates as a diversified financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of financial commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions.

Potential upside of 110.0% exists for Fnb Corp, based on a current level of $7.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $15.75. Fnb Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.61 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fnb Corp have traded between the current low of $7.45 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $7.50. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

