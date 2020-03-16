Shares of Fmc Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $62.00. So far today approximately 74,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 936,000 shares.

Fmc Corp has overhead space with shares priced $72.09, or 30.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $104.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $90.49 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $97.80.

FMC Corp operates as a diversified research company in the chemical industry. The Company offers technology solutions for agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. FMC Corp offer an array of technologies in research and development to improve delivery of medications, enhance foods and beverages, power batteries, protect crop yields, and advance textile manufacturing.

In the past 52 weeks, Fmc Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $62.00 and a high of $108.77 and are now at $72.09. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

