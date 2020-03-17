Shares of Fluor Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.63. Approximately 294,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fluor Corp have traded between the current low of $5.63 and a high of $41.91 and are now at $5.69. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Fluor Corporation is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis. Fluor also provides outsourcing of maintenance services and asset operations, equipment rental and sales, business support services, and other services.

Potential upside of 885.5% exists for Fluor Corp, based on a current level of $5.69 and analysts' average consensus price target of $56.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.62 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.81.

