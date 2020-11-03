Shares of Fluor Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $7.09. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 485,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 678.8% for shares of Fluor Corp based on a current price of $7.20 and an average consensus analyst price target of $56.08. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.60 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.27.

Fluor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.91 and the current low of $7.09 and are currently at $7.20 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Fluor Corporation is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis. Fluor also provides outsourcing of maintenance services and asset operations, equipment rental and sales, business support services, and other services.

