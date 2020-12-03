Shares of Flowserve Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $22.69. So far today approximately 74,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment throughout the world. The Company provides pumps, valves, and mechanical seals primarily for the refinery and pipeline segments of the petroleum, chemical processing, power generation, and water treatment industries.

In the past 52 weeks, Flowserve Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $22.69 and a high of $54.16 and are now at $24.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

There is potential upside of 89.2% for shares of Flowserve Corp based on a current price of $24.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.42. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.75 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.27.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flowserve Corp and will alert subscribers who have FLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.