Shares of Flowserve Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) traded today at $30.22, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 153,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 916,000 shares.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment throughout the world. The Company provides pumps, valves, and mechanical seals primarily for the refinery and pipeline segments of the petroleum, chemical processing, power generation, and water treatment industries.

Flowserve Corp has overhead space with shares priced $30.59, or 32.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.42. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.59 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.47.

Flowserve Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.16 and the current low of $30.22 and are currently at $30.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 1.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flowserve Corp and will alert subscribers who have FLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.