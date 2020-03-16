Shares of First American F Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of First American F (NYSE:FAF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $47.74. Approximately 114,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 986,000 shares.

First American F (NYSE:FAF) has potential upside of 34.6% based on a current price of $48.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $65.80. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.90 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First American F have traded between the current low of $47.74 and a high of $66.78 and are now at $48.90. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

First American Financial Corporation provides insurance services. The Company offers title insurance, property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and financial services. First American Financial serves individuals and businesses throughout the United States.

