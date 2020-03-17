Shares of Fifth Third Banc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) traded today at $13.06, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.4 million shares.

Fifth Third Banc has overhead space with shares priced $13.53, or 61.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.14 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.94.

Fifth Third Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.64 and the current low of $13.06 and are currently at $13.53 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

