Shares of Fedex Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $89.56. Approximately 736,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fedex Corp have traded between the current low of $89.56 and a high of $199.32 and are now at $89.67. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

There is potential upside of 217.8% for shares of Fedex Corp based on a current price of $89.67 and an average consensus analyst price target of $284.96. Fedex Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $146.30 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $155.18.

