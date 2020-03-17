Shares of Fed Realty Invs Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $81.41. So far today approximately 191,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 654,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fed Realty Invs have traded between the current low of $81.41 and a high of $141.35 and are now at $84.07. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers. Federal Realty Investment Trust serves customers in the United States.

Potential upside of 56.7% exists for Fed Realty Invs, based on a current level of $84.07 and analysts' average consensus price target of $131.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $123.70 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $130.07.

