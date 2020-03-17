Shares of Fair Isaac Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $213.33. Approximately 57,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 288,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Fair Isaac Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $213.33 and a high of $436.69 and are now at $220.51. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Fair Isaac Corporation provides analytics, including predictive modeling, decision analysis, intelligence management, decision management systems, and consulting services. The Company helps companies in countries around the world acquire customers more efficiently, increase customer value, reduce fraud, lower operating expenses, and enter new markets more profitably.

Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) defies analysts with a current price ($220.51) 15.5% above its average consensus price target of $186.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $347.33 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $390.04.

