Shares of Facebook Inc-A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $158.00. So far today approximately 2.9 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Facebook Inc-A have traded between the current low of $158.00 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $160.43. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Facebook, Inc. operates a social networking website. The Company website allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) has potential upside of 38.5% based on a current price of $160.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $222.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $194.33 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $207.04.

