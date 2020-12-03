Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $39.22. Approximately 3.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 28.6 million shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation operates petroleum and petrochemicals businesses on a worldwide basis. The Company operations include exploration and production of oil and gas, electric power generation, and coal and minerals operations. Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets fuels, lubricants, and chemicals.

There is potential upside of 119.9% for shares of Exxon Mobil Corp based on a current price of $39.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $86.38. Exxon Mobil Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.20 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $68.83.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp have traded between the current low of $39.22 and a high of $83.49 and are now at $39.28. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 2.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

