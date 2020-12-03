Shares of Expeditors Intl Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $63.00. So far today approximately 120,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Expeditors Intlhas traded in a range of $63.00 to $81.64 and are now at $64.99. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Company provides air and ocean freight forwarding, vendor consolidation, customs clearance, marine insurance, distribution, and other international logistics services.

There is potential upside of 6.3% for shares of Expeditors Intl based on a current price of $64.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $69.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $73.95 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $74.14.

