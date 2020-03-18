Shares of Evercore Partn-A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $38.38. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 64,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 707,000 shares.

Evercore Inc. operates as an investment banking company. The Company provides advisory services to multinational corporations on mergers, acquisitions, divestiture, restructuring, and other corporate transactions. Evercore also offers investment management, independent fiduciary, and trustee services to institutional investors, financial sponsors, and individuals worldwide.

Over the past year, Evercore Partn-Ahas traded in a range of $38.38 to $98.90 and are now at $39.06. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Potential upside of 180.9% exists for Evercore Partn-A, based on a current level of $39.06 and analysts' average consensus price target of $109.71. Evercore Partn-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $71.61 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $78.27.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Evercore Partn-A and will alert subscribers who have EVR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.