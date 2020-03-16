Shares of Euronet Worldwid Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $80.22. So far today approximately 79,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 836,000 shares.

Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT) has potential upside of 22.1% based on a current price of $85.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $103.80. Euronet Worldwid shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $144.40 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $151.72.

Euronet Worldwid share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $171.25 and the current low of $80.22 and are currently at $85.02 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides electronic financial transaction solutions. The Company offers financial payment middleware, financial network gateways, outsourcing, and consulting services to financial institutions and mobile operators. Euronet has processing centers located in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Euronet Worldwid and will alert subscribers who have EEFT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.