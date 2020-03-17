Shares of Euronet Worldwid Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Euronet Worldwid (NASDAQ:EEFT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $76.19. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 63,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 858,000 shares.

Over the past year, Euronet Worldwidhas traded in a range of $76.19 to $171.25 and are now at $78.70. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Euronet Worldwid has overhead space with shares priced $78.70, or 24.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $103.80. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $142.87 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $151.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides electronic financial transaction solutions. The Company offers financial payment middleware, financial network gateways, outsourcing, and consulting services to financial institutions and mobile operators. Euronet has processing centers located in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

