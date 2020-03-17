Shares of Estee Lauder Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $140.94. Approximately 591,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

Estee Lauder share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $220.42 and the current low of $140.94 and are currently at $146.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) has potential upside of 4.0% based on a current price of $146.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $152.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $193.06 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $200.14.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in countries and territories around the world.

