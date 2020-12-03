Shares of Estee Lauder Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $155.51. So far today approximately 158,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Estee Lauder have traded between the current low of $155.51 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $156.34. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in countries and territories around the world.

Based on a current price of $156.34, Estee Lauder is currently 2.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.25. Estee Lauder shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $193.13 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $202.88.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.