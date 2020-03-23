Shares of Equity Residenti Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) traded today at $53.16, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 206,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.2 million shares.

Potential upside of 22.3% exists for Equity Residenti, based on a current level of $53.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $65.74. Equity Residenti shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.70 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $81.94.

Over the past year, Equity Residentihas traded in a range of $53.16 to $89.55 and are now at $53.76. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the United States.

