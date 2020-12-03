Shares of Equity Residenti Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $68.69. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 71,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Equity Residenti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $89.55 and the current low of $68.69 and are currently at $68.75 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the United States.

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) defies analysts with a current price ($68.75) 4.4% above its average consensus price target of $65.74. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $82.00 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $82.36.

