Shares of Epr Properties Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $26.50. Approximately 492,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 970,000 shares.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires and develops properties leased to entertainment and entertainment related business operators generally under long-term triple net leases. The Company plans to focus primarily on megaplex theaters and entertainment themed retail centers.

There is potential upside of 119.1% for shares of Epr Properties based on a current price of $28.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.83. Epr Properties shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $66.59 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $73.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Epr Properties have traded between the current low of $26.50 and a high of $80.75 and are now at $28.22. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

