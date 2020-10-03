Shares of Epr Properties Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $49.00. Approximately 102,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 884,000 shares.

Epr Properties share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.75 and the current low of $49.00 and are currently at $49.25 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Potential upside of 25.5% exists for Epr Properties, based on a current level of $49.25 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $73.77.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires and develops properties leased to entertainment and entertainment related business operators generally under long-term triple net leases. The Company plans to focus primarily on megaplex theaters and entertainment themed retail centers.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Epr Properties and will alert subscribers who have EPR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.