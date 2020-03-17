Shares of Epr Properties Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.30. Approximately 218,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Epr Propertieshas traded in a range of $20.30 to $80.75 and are now at $20.30. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires and develops properties leased to entertainment and entertainment related business operators generally under long-term triple net leases. The Company plans to focus primarily on megaplex theaters and entertainment themed retail centers.

There is potential upside of 204.6% for shares of Epr Properties based on a current price of $20.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $65.04 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $72.73.

