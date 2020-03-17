Shares of Entergy Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $87.39. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 408,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company that is primarily focused on electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company delivers electricity to utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy also owns and operates nuclear plants in the northern United States.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Entergy Corp have traded between the current low of $87.39 and a high of $135.55 and are now at $90.80. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) defies analysts with a current price ($90.80) 6.0% above its average consensus price target of $85.35. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $115.08 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $124.73.

