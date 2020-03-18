Shares of Emerson Elec Co Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $43.09. So far today approximately 238,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emerson Elec Co have traded between the current low of $43.09 and a high of $78.38 and are now at $43.28. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Emerson Elec Co has overhead space with shares priced $43.28, or 44.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $77.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.72 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $69.54.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

