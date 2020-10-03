Shares of Emerson Elec Co Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $52.01. So far today approximately 486,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.6 million shares.

There is potential upside of 48.1% for shares of Emerson Elec Co based on a current price of $52.15 and an average consensus analyst price target of $77.25. Emerson Elec Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.10 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $72.88.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emerson Elec Co have traded between the current low of $52.01 and a high of $78.38 and are now at $52.15. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Emerson Elec Co and will alert subscribers who have EMR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.