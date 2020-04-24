Shares of Eli Lilly & Co Rise to a New 52-Week High

Shares of Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded today at $162.87, breaking its 52-week high. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 544,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.1 million shares.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products for humans and animals. The Company products are sold in countries around the world. Eli Lilly products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products.

Eli Lilly & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $162.87 and a 52-week low of $101.36 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $162.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) is currently priced 42.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $92.84. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $139.42 and further support at its 200-day MA of $123.78.

