Shares of Eli Lilly & Co Rise to a New 52-Week High

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded today at a new 52-week high of $154.13. Approximately 304,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Eli Lilly & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.36 and a high of $154.13 and are now at $153.43, 51% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) is currently priced 39.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $92.84. Eli Lilly & Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $138.16 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $122.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products for humans and animals. The Company products are sold in countries around the world. Eli Lilly products include neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, oncology, and animal health products.

