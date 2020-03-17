Shares of Edwards Life Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $162.19. Approximately 286,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services to treat late-stage cardiovascular disease. The Company's products include tissue replacement heart valves, heart valve repair products, hemodynamic monitoring devices, angioscopy equipment, oxygenators, and pharmaceuticals. Edwards supplies its products to customers located worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edwards Life have traded between the current low of $162.19 and a high of $247.64 and are now at $163.65. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) is currently priced 10.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $145.89. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $218.80 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $223.35.

