Shares of Ebay Inc Rise to a New 52-Week High

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded at a new 52-week high today of $42.48. Approximately 790,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.8 million shares.

Potential upside of 14.4% exists for Ebay Inc, based on a current level of $42.22 and analysts' average consensus price target of $48.28. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $36.78 and further support at its 50-day MA of $34.95.

Ebay Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.48 and a 52-week low of $26.02 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $42.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

eBay Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company's platforms are designed to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale and buyers to find and buy it. eBay's items can be new or used, plain or luxurious, commonplace or rare, trendy or one-of-a-kind.

