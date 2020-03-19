Shares of Eaton Vance Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.58. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 110,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 722,000 shares.

Potential upside of 121.6% exists for Eaton Vance Corp, based on a current level of $27.33 and analysts' average consensus price target of $60.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.28 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $44.34.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eaton Vance Corp have traded between the current low of $25.58 and a high of $51.79 and are now at $27.33. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Eaton Vance Corp. creates, markets, and manages mutual funds. The Company also provides management and counseling services to individual and institutional clients. Eaton Vance currently provides investment advisory or administration services to individual and institutional accounts, as well as funds.

