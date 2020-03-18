Shares of Eaton Corp Plc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $66.84. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 161,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.6 million shares.

Eaton Corporation PLC manufactures engineered products for the industrial, vehicle, construction, commercial, and aerospace markets. The Company offers hydraulic products and fluid connectors, electrical power distribution and control equipment, truck drivetrain systems, engine components, and a wide variety of controls. Eaton conducts business worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Eaton Corp Plc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $66.84 and a high of $105.78 and are now at $67.76. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Potential upside of 28.6% exists for Eaton Corp Plc, based on a current level of $67.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $87.13. Eaton Corp Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $87.15 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $95.43.

