Shares of East West Bncrp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.75. So far today approximately 120,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 161.7% for shares of East West Bncrp based on a current price of $29.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $76.64. East West Bncrp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $44.71 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $45.28.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

In the past 52 weeks, East West Bncrp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.75 and a high of $54.00 and are now at $29.28. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

