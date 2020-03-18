Shares of Eagle Materials Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $50.78. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 403,000 shares.

Eagle Materials share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.45 and the current low of $50.78 and are currently at $51.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 2.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 148.0% exists for Eagle Materials, based on a current level of $51.05 and analysts' average consensus price target of $126.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.83 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $87.65.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes cement, gypsum wallboard, recycled paperboard, and concrete and aggregates. The Company's products are used in the construction of homes, commercial and industrial buildings, and governmental buildings across the United States.

