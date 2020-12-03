Shares of Duke Energy Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $82.22. So far today approximately 440,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.8 million shares.

Duke Energy Corporation is an energy company located primarily in the Americas that owns an integrated network of energy assets. The Company manages a portfolio of natural gas and electric supply, delivery, and trading businesses in the United States and Latin America.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Duke Energy Corp have traded between the current low of $82.22 and a high of $102.99 and are now at $82.53. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is currently priced 0.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $82.00. Duke Energy Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $91.95 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $95.70.

