Shares of Douglas Emmett Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $34.73. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 68,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in office and multi-family properties. Douglas Emmett serves customers in the States of California and Hawaii.

There is potential upside of 16.5% for shares of Douglas Emmett based on a current price of $35.06 and an average consensus analyst price target of $40.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $42.01 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $42.11.

Douglas Emmett share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.59 and the current low of $34.73 and are currently at $35.06 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

