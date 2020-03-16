Shares of Dollar Tree Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $67.17. So far today approximately 65,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

There is potential upside of 62.6% for shares of Dollar Tree Inc based on a current price of $68.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $111.33. Dollar Tree Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $87.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $100.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Dollar Tree Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $67.17 and a high of $118.10 and are now at $68.46. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates a discount variety store chain in the United States. The Company sells an assortment of everyday general merchandise. Dollar Tree offers kitchen and dinning, toys, books, crafts, cleaning, personal care, glasses, food carriers, gifts, and other household products.

